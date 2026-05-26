READER LETTER | Hope Ouaddou is inspired to stay

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I agree that coaching and managing Orlando Pirates is not a walk in the park. It comes with two major headaches: the demands of coaching a team under huge expectations and a fan base that demands success.

That’s a tall order!

Be that as it may, I ask Abdeslam Ouaddou to take a deserved rest and think things over very carefully.

The Premiership glory should be motivation enough, and further motivation to push deeper into his job at Pirates should come from chasing the second CAF championship star, after Sundowns achieved that at the weekend.

This alone will make the next Betway Premiership soccer season spectacular and thrilling. Ouaddou’s third motivation is eclipsing Jose Riveiro’s glorious achievements, with the league trophy as the cherry on top of this season’s victories.

May our coach enjoy his holidays in Paris with family and relax by watching the World Cup spectacle. Up the Bucs! − Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba