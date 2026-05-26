READER LETTER | Unhappy workers = unhappy customers

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Worker grievances spill over to the customers, leading to some of them withdrawing their purchasing power from certain businesses and searching for alternatives. Picture: Reuters

Like a sturdy four-legged table, successful businesses are built around four pillars — satisfied and happy customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders, the investors.

Sadly, SA has lowered its bar in customer service. Why are customers so unhappy? The workers appear to have adopted an “I don’t care approach” because firms apply severe austerity measures to maximise profits. Workers are overworked and underpaid, leaving them stressed and burnt out.

These worker grievances spill over to the customers, leading to some of them withdrawing their purchasing power from certain businesses and searching for alternatives.

Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht earned an annual salary of R87m in 2025, while many workers took home a pittance for wages.

The Food and Allied Workers Union is rightfully demanding R3,000 food vouchers for Shoprite workers to supplement their meagre earnings. — Thami Zwane