READER LETTER | Killers are ‘enemies of mankind’

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The rash of brutal murders in SA is a chilling indictment of moral decay that continues to erode the fabric of our society. Some recent cases that occur daily are of a young pharmacist, her assistant and a security guard in KwaNyuswa, KwaZulu-Natal. Nomzila Madinane, 27, had recently opened the pharmacy.

This week two tourists were murdered in the Kruger National Park.

The nation condemns these barbaric acts that reflect a complete disregard for life, dignity, and the rule of law.

Such savagery cannot be normalised, excused, or tolerated under any circumstances. These atrocities tear through the illusion of safety, exposing a deeper fracture within our society.

These ghastly deeds have shocked the collective conscience, and inaction will have a grave impact on our social order. Fear and paranoia have engulfed us. We must declare these murderous criminals “enemies of mankind”. — Farouk Araie