READER LETTER | Use AI as a tool, not an equal

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Pope Leo XIV has produced his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas; 42,300 words of it in the English version. He speaks of the need to value humans and protect their roles in society.

AI can do much of what we do, better and faster, but what of the things that make us human? Would AI use the amount of yellow paint that Van Gogh did or use an equal amount of each colour. Would AI ask “To be or not to be?” Would AI fanatically support a soccer team that is at the bottom of the ladder?

And, from my own point of view as a retired maths teacher, would AI realise not all students like mathematics and some find it challenging?

There’s presumably a Latin version of this document, an Italian version, and others, which would have kept him busy even if he used AI to do the translations or write the majority of it.

We’re safe, but only if we use AI as a tool, not as an equal. It might be good to include a big “OFF” button. − Dennis Fitzgerald