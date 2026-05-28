READER LETTER | Phala Phala: SA at a crossroad

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SA stands at a crossroad, with the National Assembly’s political conscience being tested by the Phala Phala saga. One cannot help but wonder whether the fallout from the affair could signal the decline of the ANC − a former liberation movement now appearing to disintegrate into chaos.

The 31-member parliamentary committee established to deal with the issue now carries a heavy responsibility, particularly after the ANC’s parliamentary majority crushed previous attempts at accountability.

Whether impeachment happens or not, the real test should be the conscience of those elected to represent the people in the National Assembly. Beyond the committee’s immediate mandate, there should also be a broader determination to uncover the full truth.

As a nation, we await the outcome with bated breath while grappling with the many injustices that still need to be corrected if SA is to be truly free. − Moikwatlhai Seitisho