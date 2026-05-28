Letters

READER LETTER | State must lead on immigration

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Foreign nationals who had been camping outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban were taken to the Department of Home Affairs offices on Wednesday for the verification of documents permitting them to stay in South Africa. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

SA is known for its advocacy of democracy, with a strong emphasis on equality and fairness. However, the immigration conflict is undermining the country’s reputation as a defender of human rights.

The issue of illegal immigration cannot be properly addressed without decisive government intervention, particularly from the home affairs department.

The government must stand firm in ensuring that everyone entering the country complies with local laws.

We have seen pressure groups staging protests against illegal immigration. Their actions are driven by the belief that public pressure is the only language the government understands before acting decisively.

Laws and policies mean little if they are not effectively implemented. Government must therefore be seen to be at the forefront of finding solutions to social tensions and conflicts arising from immigration. − Moraka Mehale

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