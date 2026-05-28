SOWETAN | Let sanity prevail in immigration crisis

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SA has long positioned itself as a defender of human rights and African solidarity. Yet scenes of intimidation, violent protests and fear among fellow Africans now threaten to erode that standing.

The departure of hundreds of Ghanaian nationals from SA this week paints a troubling picture of a country wrestling with its identity, its borders and its conscience. That these departures are happening during Africa Month, and in the same week as Africa Day, deepens the irony and embarrassment.

SA has long positioned itself as a defender of human rights and African solidarity. Yet scenes of intimidation, violent protests and fear among fellow Africans now threaten to erode that standing.

The Ghanaian government’s decision to repatriate its citizens follows weeks of anti-immigration protests led by pressure groups demanding action against illegal immigration. While organisations such as March and March insist that their campaign targets only undocumented immigrants, many legally documented foreign nationals say they too have become victims of hostility and fear.

Equally concerning are allegations by the departing Ghanaians that the SA government failed to process their applications to extend their stay in the country. Leaving people in administrative limbo creates uncertainty and fuels tensions. Government inefficiency cannot become a breeding ground for social instability.

At the same time, the frustrations of ordinary South Africans should not simply be dismissed as xenophobia. The country faces an alarmingly high crime rate, growing unemployment and mounting pressure on public services. The perception that borders are poorly managed and immigration laws are weakly enforced has intensified public anger.

The murder case involving popular DJ Warras, which returned to court on Tuesday, is a case in point. The man accused of pulling the trigger is reportedly a Mozambican national living illegally in SA. Incidents such as these reinforce public concerns about inadequate border security and ineffective immigration control.

However, criminality must never be used to justify collective punishment or violence against foreign nationals. SA cannot allow lawlessness to flourish under the guise of activism. The brutalisation of Africans in towns and communities dishonours the democratic values upon which this nation was built.

The government must urgently reclaim control of the situation. This means strengthening border management, accelerating the processing of visas and permits, and decisively dealing with undocumented immigrants through lawful channels. It also means protecting all people living in the country from violence and intimidation, regardless of nationality.

South Africans are not asking for miracles. They are demanding a state that performs its basic responsibilities effectively and fairly.

The immigration debate is real and legitimate. But if it is handled through violence, fear and political neglect, SA risks losing not only its moral standing on the continent but also its social stability at home.

Let sanity prevail.

Sowetan