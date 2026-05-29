READER LETTER | Dissolving NAC long overdue

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We welcome the dissolution of the National Arts Council (NAC). The decision was long overdue.

For far too long, the institution failed the creative sector and the many artists who depend on fair, transparent, and efficient support. The NAC became associated with ongoing labour disputes, a months-long employee strike, financial incompetence, governance failures, and serious concerns regarding procurement processes.

We salute sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for taking a bold and necessary step in the interest of accountability and the future of the creative sector. SA artists and creatives deserve institutions that are ethical, professional, and transparent.

This must now mark the beginning of rebuilding and repositioning the sector. All future applications and opportunities must be processed fairly and equally, without favouritism or political interference. There must be no return of failed legacy council members who contributed to the collapse of trust within the institution.

The creative industry deserves better, and now is the time to finally get it right. - Tsepo Mhlongo