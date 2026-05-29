Letters

READER LETTER | State will be watching you

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced the introduction of doorstep delivery via courier of passports for South African citizens living abroad. Stock photo.
Stock photo. (123RF/Instinia)

South Africans, your freedom and privacy are about to be erased. Home affairs has published proposed amendments to identification regulations in Government Gazette No 54610.

The framework introduces a smartphone-based “digital identity credential” housed inside a centralised state mobile application. It is alleged the system aims to eliminate administrative delays and phase out identity forgery. But it introduces sweeping technological integration, real-time private sector data synchronisation, strict smartphone dependency, automated profile tiering, and rolling validation cycles.

So what happens to the poor, unemployed, uneducated and the elderly who do not own smartphones? They will be sidelined. That’s why privacy advocates, tech experts, and civil organisations must start raising alarm bells over several structural features built into the draft rules. Otherwise, even your bedroom gymnastics could be under governmental surveillance.

It is vital that the public shapes the regulatory guardrails of this proposed new digital infrastructure. — Bushy Green, Kagiso

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