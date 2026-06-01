READER LETTER | Give people practical knowledge

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The article by researchers and academics George Asamani and Sanele Hlabatsi (Sowetan, May 29), is my reference.

Our educational legacy was based on a philosophical body of knowledge. Quoting Jean Piaget and Lev Vygotsky in child psychology as well as Karl Marx in economic science practice was the norm.

Stiff-necked academics walked corridors quoting William Shakespeare, author and philosopher Frantz Fanon and many others to demonstrate the degree of their academic field knowledge.

But today is different.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Google have become walking libraries and that academic legacy is facing a real threat of becoming a thing of the past.

Universities therefore cannot be the sole role players in skilling people but can actually effectively do so by being hands-on and their products either go into the job market or self-employment to do what they have been trained for in practical, sustainable careers. − Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba