READER LETTER | Headline Split opposition keeps ANC in power

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In Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, voters have expressed dissatisfaction with the ANC’s governance. Service delivery, electricity, water and road maintenance remain inconsistent, and public infrastructure continues to decay. Yet, despite losing formal control in these municipalities, the ANC still wields influence through smaller aligned parties such as the Patriotic Alliance and other proxies. These entities serve as extensions of ANC decision-making, often tipping council votes in favor of the ruling party or obstructing efforts by legitimate opposition coalitions to implement meaningful reforms.

This phenomenon is rooted in the fragmentation of opposition politics. Instead of consolidating votes around a party capable of presenting a credible alternative to the ANC, opposition support is dispersed across numerous smaller parties. Each of these parties may hold sincere intentions, but their division inadvertently weakens collective influence. In practical terms, this vote-splitting ensures that the ANC, despite losing popularity, frequently remains the single largest political force, maintaining leverage in council decisions and national perception alike.

The consequences of this divided opposition are stark. Residents continue to face daily hardships with rolling blackouts, failing water infrastructure, potholed roads, and poorly managed public services. - Thulani Dasa