READER LETTER | Gauteng in financial crises

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The state of Gauteng municipalities confirms what the DA has been warning the provincial government about for years - residents are not receiving proper services, from refuse non-removal to raw sewer flowing in the streets.

There are constant water and electricity outages because many municipalities, except for the DA-led Midvaal, are unable to provide services due to the financial crisis.

Municipalities such as Merafong, Emfuleni, Sedibeng and Rand West have unfunded mandates. This means that they will attempt to deliver services to residents without a proper budget in place. This is not news to the residents of these municipalities, who experience poor service delivery on a daily basis.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his executive are aware of the situation but have turned a blind eye instead of putting proper plans in place to deal with the issues.

They know about unpaid bills, weak financial controls, and poor spending, dragging Gauteng towards the edge.

Instead of honest disclosure, residents are given political theatre. Instead of clear recovery plans for failures in municipalities and provincial departments, they are given recycled promises and vanity projects.

Had the provincial government been transparent from the start, Gauteng may already have begun the hard work of repair. − Alan Fuchs, DA’s MPL and Scopa member in Gauteng