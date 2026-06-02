READER LETTER | Let’s fix our problems as Africans

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A united front of political parties and civic groups took to the streets of Durban on, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. Organised by March and March. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The smooth repatriation of Ghanaians who took advantage of their government’s offer of free flights out of SA is encouraging, and the government of Ghana must be applauded for their insightful leadership.

The first group of 295 flew out on Wednesday, and the Border Management Agency said that 90% of those who flew did not have immigration documentation.

While no one can predict what will happen on June 30, the deadline set by a pressure group for undocumented immigrants to leave SA, it can turn out to be a normal day. Illegal immigrants need to return to their respective countries peacefully, unless they can prove dangers are awaiting them in their home countries.

As Africans we need to work together to fix problems in our countries. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa