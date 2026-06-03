READER LETTER | SA needs a new breed of leaders

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Government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo on personal capacity, and Metro FM’s Faith Mangope’s interview are subjects of my letter.

In the interview, Mangope addresses confronting the truth for SA to succeed; overcome corruption to groom future accountable leaders. We need this because the 1994-2026 era offers no role models for grooming accountability.

The resonance of the two personalities attacks the serial rejection of accountability by government officials.

Kupelo’s article touches on the sensitive issue of the airlifting of 300 Ghanaians to their home country.

It is unfitting to African value systems for guests, especially well-mannered ones like Ghanaians, to leave a host country, as was the case with the group that left SA out of fear last week.

We must groom accountable leaders through school debates, sports and a sound schooling culture that should embrace the Christian values as SA population is 85% Christian. The acceptance of other religions within a school system is also recognised below the majority. - Moikwatlhai Seitisho