READER LETTER | Trump’s hard lesson about friends

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Friends come and go. Some just drift off, but there are a few that really disappoint you as US president Donald Trump has found out. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been described as “crazy” by Trump. It would appear the attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon are slowing down the Middle East peace process and upsetting Trump.

The real reason for this upset is that Trump is desperate to get out of the “war” he started in the Middle East, and now he realises that his “friend” was using him for his own purposes. Of course, in the real world, thousands are dying because both Trump and Netanyahu won’t back down without a complete win for their side. Peace will be a long time coming. There must be a better way to solve the world’s problems without bombing one side into oblivion. - Dennis Fitzgerald