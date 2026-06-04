READER LETTER | Sanco has lost its credibility

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The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) was launched in March 1992 as a unifying force for township-based civic associations. Its purpose was clear: to advocate for community rights, coordinate township development, and negotiate the transformation of local government.

At its inception, Sanco was a powerful flagship organisation, a multistakeholder body speaking with one voice to champion people-centred development. Under its visionary leadership, particularly in the Western Cape, Sanco achieved significant successes. It mobilised communities, influenced policy, and became a credible partner in shaping post-apartheid local governance.

However, even from its early days, Sanco developed a heavy reliance on the ANC. This dependence did more than provide relevance; it effectively ensured that the ANC enjoyed overwhelming majorities in many municipalities. Meanwhile, Sanco leaders leveraged their positions for personal gain, benefiting from maladministration, cadre deployment, and “jobs for pals” deals. This dual dynamic tied Sanco’s identity to a single party while eroding its independence and credibility.

SA’s political landscape has evolved. The emergence of multiple parties, coupled with the transition of Cape Town and the Western Cape from ANC to DA control, presented new challenges. Sanco was not prepared for these shifts. Rather than embracing democratic growth, in some instances, the organisation resisted change, perceiving it as a threat to its identity.

Over time, internal weaknesses surfaced. Some leaders continued to exploit their positions for personal enrichment, turning opportunities for community service into gateways for business gain. This erosion of integrity distanced leadership from the very communities they were meant to serve.

Today, there are alarming reports of leaders extorting or obstructing projects to secure personal business contracts, leaving communities to grapple with poverty and high unemployment. Elective conferences, once a platform for selecting principled leaders committed to service, are now often dominated by factionalism, personal ambition, and manipulation.

The consequence is clear: Sanco has lost credibility. Its story is a cautionary tale: civic organisations must remain rooted in their communities, accountable to the people they serve, and resilient in the face of political shifts. − Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha