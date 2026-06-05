Letters

READER LETTER | Migrants victims of own govts

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe cross the border near Beit Bridge. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JAMES OATWAY
Illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe cross the border near Beit Bridge. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JAMES OATWAY (None)

The illegal immigrants in SA should be feeling grateful that our government disrespected the laws of the country for a long time to accommodate them. SA’s immigration laws are clear on who should be allowed and who shouldn’t. The mere fact that you are in SA illegally means you’re breaking the law and you are supposed to be arrested.

In 1983, Nigeria deported over two million illegal migrants. Last year, Ghana deported Nigerians, Cameroonians, Ivorians, Burkinabés, and Beninese. Almost all economically and politically stable countries face the serious challenge of illegal migration. And occasionally, countries do have to deport illegal visitors.

Unfortunately, in Africa, people overlook corruption by their governments and run to other countries. “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims but accomplices,” writes George Orwell

The beautiful Ghanaians and Mozambicans are victims of the neo-colonialism agenda peddled by their own governments, not South Africans. − Jerry Tsie

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