READER LETTER | Resist the destruction of African unity

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There is no time to waste. Across the African continent and in Azania, dangerous forces are deliberately nurturing Afrophobia, tribalism and ethnic chauvinism among black people. These forces are neither ignorant nor uninformed. Many of those spreading hatred against fellow Africans understand very well the historical importance of pan-Africanism and black solidarity. Their objective is political and calculated: to destroy African unity, fragment black resistance, and ensure that the oppressed remain divided while exploitation continues uninterrupted.

At a time when imperialism continues to dominate African economies through debt, multinational corporations, resource extraction and political interference, logic would suggest that black people should unite against systems of oppression. Yet, sections of society are manipulated into believing that the enemy is the fellow African migrant, the refugee, or the struggling worker crossing borders in search of survival. In the same breath, tribal divisions and ethnic superiority are revived to poison relations among black communities themselves.

This deception serves a dangerous political purpose.

The poor are encouraged to fight one another while the true beneficiaries of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment remain protected. Political elites, corrupt bureaucracies and economic monopolies evade accountability while working-class communities direct their anger horizontally against one another.

History reminds us that colonialism survived through division. Colonial administrators understood that united African people would become difficult to dominate. Therefore, they institutionalised tribal fragmentation, ethnic competition and territorial separation. Colonial governments exaggerated ethnic differences, rewarded collaborators from particular groups and fostered mistrust between communities. The infamous strategy of “divide and rule” ensured that oppressed people saw each other as rivals instead of recognising their common oppression.

The tragedy is that many post-colonial societies inherited these colonial poison pills. In Azania, tribal and ethnic identities are often manipulated for political expediency. Politicians mobilise support through ethnic patronage, opportunists weaponise cultural identity for narrow interests, and frustrated communities are encouraged to blame outsiders rather than confront the economic structures producing misery.

The Black Consciousness Movement emerged to challenge this colonial mentality and tribalism directly. It rejected ethnic chauvinism and narrow identity politics because these divisions weakened black collective power. Black Consciousness seeks to create political unity among the oppressed by emphasising shared material conditions and common destiny.

This principle remains critically relevant today.

The Black Consciousness tradition teaches that liberation begins with rejecting internalised oppression and refusing the divisions imposed upon us.

Pan-Africanism strengthens this lesson by extending solidarity beyond borders. It reminds us that the liberation of Africa was never imagined as fragmented nationalism but as the collective emancipation of African people everywhere. — Mandlenkosi ka Phangwa