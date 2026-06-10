READER LETTER | ANC infiltrated by corrupt people

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The ANC being a broad church has attracted many people who, in their very nature, are serving their own interests and those of their handlers. The ANC has started the path of renewing itself and has thus created many enemies from within, who think the process of renewal is going to legitimately throw them out of the window to the wilderness; hence, the fight back. Therefore, anyone who seems to be mastering the renewal project should be dealt with and sidelined in one way or the other.

The majority of South Africans, who are patriotic, know that the corruption identified within the rank and file of the ANC, are individuals who do not represent the party and its policies but their own. Therefore, this does not in any way translate to the ANC being corrupt.

We hold the view that, like party president Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated, we shall pass this situation like all the others we’ve been through. Unity of all South Africans is essential in these difficult times. God bless SA and her people. − Tau ya Magoshi, Middelburg