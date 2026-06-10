READER LETTER | Fund the Madlanga commission

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.Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The Madlanga commission deserves further funding to continue its work for the next 12 months. That’s what most South Africans want. However, I doubt if the thieves in government are keen on that, as their padkos plans will be shattered.

If the president is serious about fighting corruption, he can do the following to secure funding for the commission.

Suspend the renaming of towns and streets. It’s an unnecessary waste of money.

Scrap the department of women & children, and let social development care for the needs of these population groups.

Get rid of deputy ministers and executive mayors for local municipalities.

Stop giving millions of rand to Cuba and other international projects.

These few ideas will not only raise funds for the Madlanga commission but also save the country billions in unnecessary spending. — Bushy Green, Kagiso