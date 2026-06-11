READER LETTER | Every worker deserves dignity

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The true measure of a workplace is not how it treats its executives and managers, but how it treats its most vulnerable employees.

A healthy organisation is one where every worker is valued, respected, and given an opportunity to be heard. When employees are denied dignity, ignored, or treated as expendable, the consequences can be devastating. Everyone is important in the workplace.

These employees are the foundation upon which every business and organisation is built. They deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and humanity. Our children should not die in degrading conditions simply because they are desperate to remain employed.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family of Gcina Dhladhla in their moment of pain for losing their daughter at work. Let there be justice and healing for them. − Sebongile Galekhutle