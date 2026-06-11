Letters

READER LETTER | SA must enforce immigration laws

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Zimbabweans who came to South Africa after the economic collapse of 2008 are facing the threat of having to uproot themselves once more as their visas expire.
Picture: (Gallo Images/ IStock)

SA is grappling with a difficult and emotional debate around illegal immigration, a real challenge across Africa. Our country has its own problems, with socio-economic pressures, and it cannot be a refugee camp for other people running from problems in their own countries.

While migration is a global reality even for Africa, there must be limits and strict adherence to our immigration laws. Unemployment, strained public services, and housing shortages are real problems facing millions in SA.

It is unfair to be labelled “xenophobic” or “anti-African”, all because we’re raising complaints about illegal immigration. Every nation has the authority to secure its borders, regulate entry, and act against unlawful immigration.

SA should not be denied a right that other countries exercise routinely. The enforcement of immigration laws should not automatically be interpreted as hostility toward foreign nationals.

At the same time, the broader migration challenge cannot be separated from conditions in many African countries. Economic decline, political instability, corruption, conflict, and limited opportunities continue to drive migration across the continent up to its edges. A sustainable solution requires regional cooperation rather than mutual accusations. – Emanuel Matlala, Pietermaritzburg

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