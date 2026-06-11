SOWETAN | Seize the moment, Bafana Bafana

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Bafana Bafana train at Orlando Stadium on 28 May 2026, ahead of their 2026 World Cup departure.

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When Hugo Broos arrived in SA in 2021, he inherited a national football team that was low on confidence and struggling for relevance.

Bafana Bafana had failed to qualify for major tournaments consistently, supporters had largely lost faith, and the team had become the subject of ridicule rather than pride. The mood was so bleak that a former sports minister labelled them “a bunch of losers”.

Five years later, the picture could not be more different.

Against the odds, Broos has restored belief in a team that many had written off. Through a combination of discipline, consistency and an unwavering commitment to rebuilding from the ground up, the Belgian coach transformed Bafana into a competitive force once again.

The team’s bronze-medal finish at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast was a significant milestone, proving that SA could once again compete with the continent’s best.

Most importantly, Broos has delivered on the mandate that brought him to these shores: qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The journey was far from straightforward. There were setbacks, criticism and moments when doubts resurfaced. Yet Broos remained steadfast in his approach, trusting a new generation of players and refusing to be distracted by short-term pressures.

The result is a team that has rediscovered its identity and earned the right to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Qualification itself cannot be the final destination. The World Cup offers SA an opportunity not only to participate, but also to demonstrate how far the national team has progressed.

As Bafana prepare to face Mexico in their opening match on Thursday, memories of the 2010 World Cup encounter between the two nations inevitably come flooding back. But this is a different era and a different team, one that has been forged through resilience and determination.

The responsibility for success, however, does not rest solely on the shoulders of the players and coaching staff. National teams thrive when they enjoy the unwavering support of their people.

South Africans from all walks of life have an opportunity to rally behind Bafana and rekindle the sense of unity that football has often inspired. Broos has fulfilled his mission, and the nation has demonstrated keenness to embrace and back Bafana again.

Now it is time for Bafana to show their mettle, embrace the occasion and prove that they are no longer merely participants on the global stage but genuine competitors capable of making the nation proud.

Sowetan