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Reflecting on June 16, a day commemorating the courage of students during the Soweto Uprising, we are reminded not only of the courage required to demand a suitable education but also of the continuing need to translate that spirit into purposeful progress.

The relevance of mathematics teaching and the responsibility of a well-structured education organisation for learners in terms of fiscal development are key to this development. Standard mathematics teaching provides learners with essential critical thinking, analytical, and logical proficiency tools that extend beyond the classroom, enabling them to deal with complex difficulties in technology, funding, and alternative STEM-driven sectors that are compulsory for the second development of the South East Motherland (Eastern Cape).

Standard mathematics teaching provides learners with essential critical thinking. — Tsietsi Ngobese

Nevertheless, access to higher education, skilled employment, and economic authorisation may be restricted by the need for mathematics proficiency, which can lead to continuing disparity. The presence of a robust information framework is also essential. A well-stocked classroom, access to modern learning tools, skilled teachers, and a caring learning environment ensure that students can interact completely with mathematical principles.

Countries that invest in both teacher training and the foundation phase see measurable improvements in student results, reflected in increased literacy rates and greater collaboration in the field of science and technology. Initiatives such as Target Excessive Mathematical Campaigns and community guidance schemes show that investing in learners at early stages not only improves their educational performance but also enhances their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

We can learn from the South American continent; they are empowering their youth to enter the key sectors of domestic growth, reducing youth unemployment, and building a workforce ready for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by prioritising mathematics knowledge and training.

The commemoration of past misfortunes is an inextricable part of the establishment of a comfortable and fair future in the current way of thinking. — Tsietsi Ngobese, CEO of Wesolve4x, an NPO providing free tutoring services in maths.