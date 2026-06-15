READER LETTER | Broos to blame for SA woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Hugo Broos, Head Coach of South Africa, arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana’s poor performance at the World Cup will continue unabated for two reasons. The previous foreign-born coaches to manage the SA national team at the World Cup had no confidence in our players’ natural ability and flair.

This time around, it is Hugo Broos. He too employs ultra-defensive formations when the modern game is about attack as the tactic for defence. Our players can play under pressure at the World Cup. All they want is discipline in the approach.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams likes to play from the back in a crowded penalty area, gifting the opposition unnecessary goals. There’s no discipline in the team. Players panic and commit unnecessary fouls, resulting in costly red cards.

Cameroon and Ghana previously reached the quarterfinals in the World Cup because their coaches did not have an inferiority complex and had full confidence in their players. They played attacking football and went all out to win every match. − Jeffrey Mothuloe