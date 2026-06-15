READER LETTER | We need to stamp out graft

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The Madlanga commission inquiry has confirmed that our beautiful country has been taken over by criminals.

The ANC’s corrupt government has turned SA into a mafia state. If you ever vote for the ANC again, as a patriotic South African you must know that history is going to record your name as part of those who destroyed our beautiful land.

We need to vote out the corrupt ANC out of government as soon as possible. We have to confront criminals head-on, and we must know as a society that it is going to be war.

SA has a moral consistency problem. If we truly want change we must start with ourselves. We must hold everyone accountable, regardless of party, position or popularity.

The moment we excuse corruption for our own, we become part of the problem. And a nation that tolerates corruption will never escape from it. − Kganthane Lebaka