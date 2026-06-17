READER LETTER | Abdullah’s music will remain timeless

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passing of Abdullah Ibrahim marks the loss of one of SA’s most influential cultural exports and finest musical minds.

More than a jazz icon, Ibrahim was a global ambassador of South African creativity, whose work transcended borders and generations. His music carried the complexity of the country’s history − its pain, resilience and hope − while helping position South African jazz on the world stage.

His masterpiece, Mannenberg, remains one of the most important compositions in the nation’s cultural and political history, becoming an unofficial anthem of resistance during apartheid.

In many respects, Ibrahim was SA’s Mozart: a composer of rare genius whose legacy will outlive his lifetime. His contribution was not only artistic but also economic, helping build the global reputation of SA’s creative industry.

At a time when the arts continue to struggle for recognition and investment, his passing should remind us of the value of cultural capital and the role it plays in nation-building.

SA has lost a giant, but his music will remain timeless. − Tsepo Mhlongo, Johannesburg