READER LETTER | Visa denial strips one’s dignity

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In the unforgiving arena of the 21st century power politics, visa blackmail, visa intimidation and visa denial. This movement has mutated into a ruthless instrument of domination, wielded not in the name of justice or security but as a calculated mechanism of exclusion and control.

It is a silent weapon, deployed without warning, without explanation, and without consequence for those who impose it. Behind sterile bureaucratic language lies a brutal reality: lives disrupted, futures stolen, families divided, and voices deliberately suffocated.

This is not a policy, it is power in its most arbitrary and unaccountable form. Visa denial has become a punishment without fair trial, without evidence publicly tested, and without compelling reason.

It is used for stripping individuals of dignity while offering no path to challenge or redress. It operates in the shadows, immune to scrutiny, reinforcing a global hierarchy where freedom is rationed and mobility is weaponised.

In this quiet but devastating form of modern diplomatic warfare, exclusion replaces engagement, and domination is achieved not through force of arms, but through the cold denial of human movement and opportunity. − Farouk Araie