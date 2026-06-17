SOWETAN | Ibrahim’s legacy must inspire new generation

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The passing of jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising is a moment of profound national reflection.

It marks not only the end of an extraordinary life but also the closing of a significant chapter in SA’s cultural and liberation history.

Ibrahim was far more than a gifted musician whose mastery of the piano earned him international acclaim. He was one of the country’s most influential cultural ambassadors and a fearless advocate for freedom.

At a time when apartheid sought to silence black voices and suppress artistic expression, Ibrahim used music as a weapon against injustice. Through his performances across the world, he carried SA’s story to global audiences, helping to build international awareness and support for the Struggle against apartheid.

It was therefore fitting that President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Ibrahim during the June 16 commemoration at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. His acknowledgement of Ibrahim’s contribution to the liberation Struggle underscored the important role artists played in advancing the cause of freedom. Ibrahim’s music transcended entertainment; it became a symbol of resistance, dignity and hope.

Yet his passing also arrives at a troubling time for many young South Africans. Fifty years after the Soweto Uprising and more than three decades into democracy, countless young people continue to face daunting challenges.

Unemployment remains stubbornly high, and opportunities for skills development are often limited. Many communities battle crime, substance abuse and poverty − with the youth directly affected.

The contrast is striking. The youth of 1976 confronted an oppressive political system and risked their lives in pursuit of freedom. Today’s youth inherit that freedom but must still fight to secure economic opportunity, social justice and personal advancement. Their Struggle may be different in form, but it is no less important.

The deaths of pioneers such as Abdullah Ibrahim and the memories of youth leaders like Tsietsi Mashinini should serve as a call to action. Their courage, discipline and determination changed the course of South African history.

As the nation mourns Ibrahim, it must also celebrate the values he embodied. His life demonstrated that talent must be matched by purpose and that individual achievement can be used to uplift an entire society. The greatest tribute SA’s youth can pay to Ibrahim and the heroes of 1976 is to embrace that same spirit of commitment, resilience and transformation.

Their generation fought for freedom. This generation must ensure that freedom delivers its full promise.