Letters

READER LETTER | Initiation practice not a crime

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

The Home-coming ceremony of 32 initiates took place in New Brighton at Nangoza Jebe Hall. The procession to Nangoza Jebe hall taking NJoli road was met by joyess celebrations by young and old as the initiates made their way led by the elder men.
A home-coming ceremony of initiates in New Brighton, Gqeberha. File photo: THE HERALD (Eugene Coetzee)

It is deeply troubling to see the police shooting at initiates with rubber bullets as if they were criminals. Initiation is not a crime scene but a sacred cultural practice which, for young males, prepares their transition to status as men.

However, we watch SAPS members, including women officers, enter spaces that are culturally strictly for men and use force instead of dialogue.

This is not how the government should handle cultural matters. Initiates have parents, elders and traditional leaders. If there is a concern about safety, age, or permits, engage those structures first. Bring parents to the table. Find a way to resolve the matter through discussion and respect.

Rubber bullets and confrontation only create more trauma and divide communities. It dishonours the very freedom our people fought for. We did not end apartheid to replace one form of disrespect with another.

The government must work with traditional leaders and parents to develop clear, respectful protocols for initiation seasons. Protect children, yes but do not criminalise culture in the process. − Andries Mabutho Skhosana, KwaMhlanga

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