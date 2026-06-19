Letters

READER LETTER | Register and vote for change

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

IEC Western Cape head Michael Hendrickse says voters should not worry about the use of a single ballot box for three ballots as those votes remain valid.
The reader strongly encourage residents to come out in their numbers to register and vote for change. (Sandile Ndlovu)

My visit to KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) in the Raymond Mhlaba municipality was a stark reminder that people in such places carry the burden of failing local governance.

There is a shared frustration among residents that despite their potential, opportunities remain out of reach. Youth unemployment is alarmingly high, and, even worse, there are no facilities for sports and arts.

Residents spoke of dry taps and unreliable water and power supplies that affect households, schools, and small enterprises.

This is why this voter registration weekend carries such importance. It is an opportunity for people to reassert their voice and demand accountability. Local government must be reminded that it exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

I strongly encourage the residents to come out in their numbers to register and vote for change. — Thulani Dasa

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