READER LETTER | Penge Hospital must be refurbished

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The once-well-resourced Penge Hospital near Burgersfort, Limpopo, is now in shambles. Dilapidated infrastructure and staff shortages have led to the institution being demoted to a clinic.

Some patients leave without treatment after queuing all day. A dentist comes around on Mondays and Wednesdays only.

Despite all this, the nurses work tirelessly, taking vitals, weighing patients, and conducting examinations.

The facility has equipment and resources, but remains under-utilised. A plan to recruit and retain doctors, professional nurses, and assistants is urgently needed.

The hospital is located in a settlement which was established due to asbestos mining in the area. The mine has since closed; however, it has left a legacy of serious illnesses because of exposure to asbestos fibres.

Water quality is a major issue — tests indicate asbestos fragments are contaminating local water resources, including the Olifants River.

The Penge Hospital must be refurbished to honour the victims of asbestos and the communities who continue to suffer from infection from the deadly mineral. − Thomo Nkgadima