Letters

READER LETTER | West condones Israel’s apartheid

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/REUTERS
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/REUTERS

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has been criticised by the American Jewish Committee for comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to apartheid-era SA.

Notably, in 2021, two former Israeli ambassadors to SA, Ilan Baruch and Alon Liel, co-authored an op-ed concluding that Israel has indeed become an apartheid state.

They cited the two-tiered legal system in the West Bank, illegal settlements and the demolition of homes. They compared the forced relocation of Palestinians to live on smaller tracts of land with the bantustan project in apartheid SA, in which large numbers of black South Africans were forcibly relocated onto enclaves called homelands.

Baruch and Liel conclude: “Just as the world joined the Struggle against apartheid in SA, it is time for the world to take decisive diplomatic action in our case as well and work towards building a future of equality, dignity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Is the west’s silence helping justice or covering for oppression? − Terry Hansen, Wisconsin

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

2

Lawrence Maleka leads ‘Critical But Stable’ TV adaptation

3

Lerato Mokoka returns to TV two years after Gomora

4

Broos turns to ‘Mr Dependable’ in midfielder Thalente Mbatha

5

How painful human cost of online gambling hits households

Related Articles