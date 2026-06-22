READER LETTER | West condones Israel’s apartheid

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The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has been criticised by the American Jewish Committee for comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to apartheid-era SA.

Notably, in 2021, two former Israeli ambassadors to SA, Ilan Baruch and Alon Liel, co-authored an op-ed concluding that Israel has indeed become an apartheid state.

They cited the two-tiered legal system in the West Bank, illegal settlements and the demolition of homes. They compared the forced relocation of Palestinians to live on smaller tracts of land with the bantustan project in apartheid SA, in which large numbers of black South Africans were forcibly relocated onto enclaves called homelands.

Baruch and Liel conclude: “Just as the world joined the Struggle against apartheid in SA, it is time for the world to take decisive diplomatic action in our case as well and work towards building a future of equality, dignity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Is the west’s silence helping justice or covering for oppression? − Terry Hansen, Wisconsin