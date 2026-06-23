Letters

READER LETTER | Broos has boosted Bafana

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Hugo Broos during the FIFA World Cup 2026, Bafana Bafana Press Conference at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, America on 17 June 2026. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

I will not go along with any of the negative views about the progress coach Hugo Broos has achieved for Bafana Bafana.

The Belgian will be remembered as the restorer of confidence, dignity and self-worth in our players. He found Bafana down and deflated, having been insulted by a former sports minister as a “bunch of losers”.

Supporters stopped going to their matches, and they played in empty stadiums at home. Broos has changed that. It’s now up to him and his team to perform to the best of their ability and silence all those who belittle them.

I call upon South Africans to instill in our players a sense of “we shall prevail” as Bafana prepare to meet South Korea in their third group match at the World Cup on Thursday. − Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

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