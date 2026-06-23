READER LETTER | DA support needed in GNU

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President Cyril Ramaphosa approached the DA on the formation of the GNU as the second biggest party in the GNU with a purpose. I am inclined to believe he did so with the belief that DA would provide inputs that would assist him in any areas where their insight could be used.

This is more essential in appointing the right people for government positions. SA needs the requisite knowledge and capacity to hold certain positions in the effective running of a unity government.

I believe the removal of John Steenhuisen as the minister of agriculture must have been discussed prior to his transfer to the deputy minister of trade and industry post and must have caused no ill feelings between the two political partners.

Ramaphosa has made appointments among members of the ANC which he had to review in the past. The president needs all the support he can get in the administration of our democracy. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa