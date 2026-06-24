READER LETTER | Youth must vote in November

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20 june 2026. Cebisa Jekwa (in a striped top) and Lungelwa Mlandu are seen being registered for voting at Johannesburg city hall on then first day of the Voter registration weeked. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

On November 4, South Africans will once again head to the polls for the 2026 local government elections. It is an opportunity for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to choose who they see fit to meet their service delivery needs.

Over the past weekend, the IEC kick-started the 2026 election campaign under the slogan “Get Up, Show Up, Vote”, to strengthen democratic participation among young South Africans in particular.

What started as a concern about youth voter apathy and participation when the IEC announced that 70% of South Africans aged 18 and 19 who are eligible to vote have not registered ended with encouraging results.

The IEC reported that over 700,000 new voters registered; of these, over 81% (574,899) are under 30 years of age. However, even with these numbers, evidence indicates that youth are disengaging from the political parties that are supposed to represent them.

The youth have expressed frustration over the high unemployment rate, which at the second quarter of 2025 stood at 46.1%; lack of accountability by political parties and politicians; and poor service delivery. Young people need to participate meaningfully in elections so that their frustrations receive the attention they deserve.

And one way to do that is to engage the youth in formal political processes so they can have a say in formulating today’s and tomorrow’s politics.

As we head to the polls, may we remember that the youth of 1976 did not fight so we can stand on the sidelines and moan. Let us all go out and make our mark; it is our responsibility to do so. — Zamansele Mhlambi, Sandton