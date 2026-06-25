READER LETTER | Justice bends to will of the powerful

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It is a grim reality in today’s world that power has no allies, only interests, where loyalties shift like sand and principles are often sacrificed at the altar of ambition.

Nations speak of partnership while quietly pursuing dominance, and alliances are forged not on trust but on convenience and gain. In this unforgiving arena, morality is too often sidelined, and justice becomes selective, bending to the will of those who wield influence.

The result is a world where stability is fragile, truth is negotiable, and the weak are left to navigate the consequences and decisions made far beyond their control. Behind closed doors, decisions that shape millions of lives are reduced to cold calculations of profit and control. The language of diplomacy masks a ruthless contest where influence is currency and betrayal is strategy. Powerful powers redraw boundaries of consequence without ever facing the devastation they unleash.

Institutions meant to safeguard humanity are hollowed out by political manipulation and selective enforcement. The illusion of order persists, yet beneath it lies a volatile struggle driven by greed, fear, and unchecked ambition. In this stark reality, the pursuit of power eclipses conscience, leaving justice as a casualty and peace as a distant illusion. − Farouk Araie