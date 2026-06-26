READER LETTER | Immigration issue highlights some of SA weaknesses

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A borderless and unified Africa sounds grand and compelling in the light of the growing imperialism, neo-colonialism, and sponsored secessions.

However, this ideal can never be politically, ideologically, or otherwise justified when there appears to be an expectation for all nations and countries to converge at the southern tip of Africa illegally.

The emergence of anti-illegal immigration groups such as Operation Dudula and March and March has, unfortunately, exposed the inability of our government at local, provincial, and national levels to ensure that municipal bylaws are consistently enforced and that those entrusted with creating order, peace, justice, and enforcing law perform their duties effectively.

Judging by revelations from the Madlanga commission, it is now common cause that there are many “rotten apples” within state institutions and law enforcement agencies. And some of these officials have become the trusted enablers of criminal networks and can honestly and simply be classified as traitors.

Although the World Bank and IMF rank SA as one of the largest economies in Africa in terms of nominal GDP alongside Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco, it must be acknowledged that the government has not been able to provide sustainable employment for many graduates and the unemployed. Nor has it been able to ensure basic needs such as food, shelter, and security for all citizens.

According to the latest Statistics SA data, the expanded unemployment rate stands at 43.7%. This is a ticking time bomb that requires urgent government intervention before opportunists and agent provocateurs step in and position themselves as alternative heroes and leaders.

Unfortunately, the issue of undocumented migration is being used as an entry point to exploit deeper political and economic weaknesses within SA. – Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi, Azapo member