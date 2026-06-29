READER LETTER | African leaders must rebuild their countries

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Dozens of Malawians with their possessions wait outside the Sherwood hall to be deported to their home country to escape anti-immigrant threats. Picture:

I have tried but totally failed to understand the bitterness and vengeance planned by some countries on the continent to aggressively retaliate against SA for the chaotic repatriation of their citizens to their home countries. The prevailing chaos was long in the making and could have been avoided by the same African leaders who feel aggrieved by the turn of events in SA as far as illegal immigration is concerned.

African leaders had the opportunity to deal with this matter via direct diplomatic engagements with SA or through bodies such as SADC and the AU.

Timeous and amicable solutions could have been found for the immigration issues on the continent as a whole.

Though SA has the biggest economy in Africa, we are not a wealthy country. There are many problems, including hunger and lack of shelter. We can’t be a solution for similar problems in other countries. However, we can work together to find ways to help each other.

SA citizens have for the longest time raised their concern about being forced to live with illegal immigration. No other country can allow such an unsafe arrangement.

And now that the chickens have come home to roost, the same leaders who lacked insight into the potential discontent that could explode into a far deadlier calamity are the same ones calling for vengeance against SA.

The severely strained service delivery efforts in almost all areas of our lives, including health care, with a staggering medical negligence claims bill running into several billions of rands. This is something unheard of in any other country in the world, more so when considering the pitiful R310bn health budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

How, in all honesty, do we expect a tiny piece of the pie to be divided and shared among multitudes of people?

Let us, as Africans, rebuild our countries because no one will do it for us. - Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.