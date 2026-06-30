READER LETTER | Officials are main players in immigration rot

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I am an immigrant from Zimbabwe, legally in the country, with permanent residency. I came into SA in 2011 on the then quota permit, later to be the critical skills permit.

I am a professional in a rare engineering field, registered with the relevant engineering regulatory body, which emphasises that people like me impart the rare skill to local college and university graduates.

I stand with the rest of the South Africans regarding the removal of illegal immigrants, as the current situation is untenable, both in terms of resources and security and safety.

All those who are in the country illegally have to go, as other countries would do the same to protect their own immigration laws.

While activists have rallied communities to protest against illegal immigrants, their actions do not address the collapse of the country’s border security.

SA needs to start by fixing border management and law enforcement systems. Most of the border jumping is not through the bushes, but rather through the official border posts, facilitated by officials.

How does a bus or minibus full of illegal immigrants from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho and Swaziland cross the border and travel through the country to Joburg and as far as Cape Town, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal?

While I am in favour of clearing the country of any illegal migrants, it would be best to do it in a manner that yields long-lasting positive results, not through hate-filled and politically tainted moves.

To the Border Management Authority leadership and the home affairs ministry, do not be fooled by your officers at the border posts; they are the main players in this immigration rot. To the minister of police, watch your team and take them to task on how these leakages slip through their nets nationwide.

As for the claim that foreign nationals usurp commercial interests in the townships and villages, nothing can be more absurd. No law prevents locals from setting up a spaza or other type of shop.

To March and March, Operation Dudula and their supporters, I wish you would call off this tough stance you have taken. — Lesedi Thomas Gando