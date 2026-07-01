READER LETTER | Also remember war victims in Iran

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If a moment of silence is appropriate for Venezuelan earthquake victims, as has been done before World Cup soccer matches in the US, it is also morally appropriate for civilians killed or wounded in Iran by the US and Israeli airstrikes.

Human suffering should not be acknowledged selectively or only when it is politically convenient. A minute of silence is not an endorsement of any government or military. It is a simple act of respect for ordinary people who have lost their lives, homes, and loved ones. If we can pause for victims of a natural disaster, we can surely pause for civilians harmed by war.

To recognise grief in Venezuela while ignoring grief in Iran sends the wrong message. It indicates that some lives are visible and others are not. Moral consistency requires us to mourn civilian suffering wherever it occurs. – Terry Hansen, Wisconsin