READER LETTER | Illegal migration poses security threat

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Nkosikhona ‘Phakel’umthakathi’ Ndabandaba leads protesters during the June 30 abahambe march against illegal foreigners in Durban

Beyond June 30, SA will still be confronted by corruption, lawless culture, high murder rates and slow economic growth. Unless the government honestly deals with these matters, SA is heading towards the cliff.

The president doesn’t have to rearrange the dinner table to entice traditional leaders for support; he must just lead the country with integrity.

Illegal immigration poses a security threat to the nation. If the country’s laws are not worth the paper they are written on, then let’s discard the constitution.

Most South Africans appreciate the civil rights movements’ efforts to remind the government to respect the laws of the country and the citizens.

The inactive law enforcement agencies had suddenly sprung to life to arrest dozens of undocumented foreign nationals who had been in SA for years.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa correctly said immigration was not the cause of our problems. However, illegal immigration could add to SA’s problems. - Jerry Tsie