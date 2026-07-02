READER LETTER | How does Netanyahu sleep at night?

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Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks about taking 70% of Gaza like he is dividing property and not standing over a graveyard he helped create. How does he sleep? Does he close his eyes and not see babies buried under concrete?

Does he not remember fathers screaming until their voices turn into nothing? Does he not picture mothers picking pieces of their children from the rubble and placing them in plastic bags because there is not enough left for a proper goodbye?

A title does not turn a grave robber into a statesman. Israel has relabelled genocide “military necessity”, relabelled ethnic cleansing “counterterrorism”, and relabelled a war criminal “prime minister”.

Netanyahu says 70% out loud because he believes no judgement will disturb his sleep. — Yumna Zahid Ali, Karachi, Pakistan