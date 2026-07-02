READER LETTER | Valiant citizens save the day

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June 30, 2026.Marchers protester against undocumented immigrants pelted stones to the buildings at Hillbrow and Yeoville as the residents watching from the top roof and balconies in Johannesburg . Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

When uncertainty threatened to overshadow our nation’s principles of democracy and rule of law on June 30, courage, discipline and unwavering resolve prevailed. Law enforcement officers, CPF members, private security personnel, and dedicated volunteers stood firm as guardians of peace. In the face of tension, they exercised restraint. In moments of volatility, these patriots upheld order as stability triumphed over unrest.

Because of their vigilance and sacrifice, a potentially turbulent chapter was steered toward calm and unity. These valiant countrymen’s and women’s actions left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

On Tuesday, the streets remained secure, communities protected, and hope preserved because they stood when it mattered most. Your discipline, compatriots, has etched an enduring legacy into the fabric of our country.

Our nation salutes you all. — Farouk Araie