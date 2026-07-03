READER LETTER | Pay increase sends wrong message

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval of salary increases for leaders of the Public Service Commission raises legitimate questions about fairness, accountability, and leadership at a time when millions of South Africans continue to face economic hardship.

For years, public servants have been told that the state cannot afford wage increases. Treasury constraints, fiscal pressures, and budget limitations have repeatedly been cited as the reasons. Yet, when senior office bearers receive a 3.8% increase on already substantial remuneration packages, the argument of affordability appears far less convincing.

Leadership demands sacrifice, particularly when the country is grappling with unemployment, rising living costs, failing infrastructure, declining service delivery, and deepening public frustration with government performance. Public confidence is eroded when those at the top appear insulated from the realities confronting ordinary citizens.

Rewarding senior office bearers while many departments continue to underperform creates the perception that mediocrity is being compensated rather than excellence being rewarded.

Public office should never be viewed as a pathway to personal enrichment. It is a position of trust. Those entrusted with leading state institutions should be held to the highest standards of performance, integrity, and accountability. Salary increases should be linked to measurable improvements in service delivery, not treated as routine entitlements.

In difficult times, genuine leadership means sharing in the sacrifices expected of the people you serve. When the government asks workers to tighten their belts while loosening its own, it undermines the moral authority needed to lead the nation through its many challenges.

The question South Africans are entitled to ask is simple: if there is money available for increases at the top, why is there never enough when nurses, teachers, police officers, and other frontline public servants seek fair recognition for the work they do?

Until that question is answered convincingly, decisions such as these will continue to be viewed as disconnected from the realities facing the citizens whom government exists to serve. — Thulani Dasa