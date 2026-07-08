READER LETTER | Mutharika must be applauded

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On June 29, president Peter Mutharika of Malawi returned home after a two-week visit to SA for discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the immigration crisis in this country. I think this is the best approach that would enable any assertive, insightful and ethical leader to understand the roots, depth and seriousness of the problem and how best to find solutions to it, before it escalates into a catastrophe we might all live to regret.

Way back in the apartheid years, many Malawians worked in SA mines. But their recruitment, including other labour migrant nationalities, was regulated by the laws of the country. Other Malawians ended up being members of the communities were they worked and everything was above board as far as the paperwork was concerned.

The locals also welcomed these immigrants, and lived side and side with them in harmony. But under the majority black democracy, everything drastically changed. The influx of all foreigners from all corners of the world was uncontrolled and overwhelming for the SA citizens. The displeasure finally led to the June 30 protests against illegal immigration.

Mutharika must be applauded for facilitating the safe return home of the Malawian nationals who had to leave SA in the midst of the documentation outcry. African governments must impress on their citizens that travelling to other countries without proper documents is an affront to those countries’ immigration laws.

In another observation, it was interesting to hear that Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri has pledged 10 buses to help in the repatriation of his compatriots. Bushiri is a fugitive from the law in SA, after living illegally in this country for many years until he fled from his criminal charges together with his wife.

God has taken note of that kind gesture, I promise. - Cometh Dube-Makholwa,