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History stands as a chilling witness to the rise and fall of empires. The collapse of the Roman Empire, the devastation of two world wars and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are reminders that unchecked power inevitably collapses under its own arrogance.

Mankind continues to drift toward lessons already paid for in blood. Nations no longer whisper threats; they act with brazen force. Those who wield force today must know that every act writes a debt into the future, for beyond human authority stands a higher judgment, where our Lord remains the final arbiter.

History is not silent; it echoes. It remembers empires that rose with iron certainty, only to collapse in dust. Our Lord remains the final master of all deeds, all nations, all ambitions. − Farouk Araie, Benoni