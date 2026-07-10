SOWETAN | Time for fresh leadership in SA football

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SA football has reached another defining moment. With Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign now over, attention has naturally shifted back to the domestic game.

While clubs prepare for the new season with signings, coaching changes and pre-season tours, the bigger issues confronting the sport lie far beyond the touchline.

The country’s leading clubs have wasted little time laying the foundations for the new campaign. Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have all outlined ambitious preparations, while supporters eagerly await the start of another fiercely contested PSL season.

Yet these developments, important as they are, cannot distract from the governance questions hanging over SA football.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of national team coach Hugo Broos is a case in point. His contract expired in June, yet there has been no clear communication about whether he will remain in charge or who might succeed him.

Such hesitation sends the wrong message to players, supporters and potential sponsors. Successful football nations plan well in advance rather than leaving crucial decisions unresolved.

This delay has inevitably revived the debate over leadership at the SA Football Association (Safa). Calls for renewal have grown louder as dissatisfaction with the status quo continues to mount.

The decision by Safa vice-president Bennett Bailey to publicly endorse AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu as a potential challenger to Danny Jordaan reflects the growing appetite for change. Whether Jordaan seeks another term or not is ultimately for the association’s members to decide.

The same conversation applies to the Premier Soccer League. Stability has undoubtedly benefited the league over the years, but stability should never become stagnation.

Questions surrounding long-standing leadership arrangements, including the prolonged acting appointment of the league’s chief executive, deserve transparent answers. Modern football demands institutions that are agile, accountable and decisive.

SA football possesses enormous potential. The passion of its supporters, the quality of its players and the commercial appeal of its competitions provide a strong foundation for sustained success.

However, these strengths can only be fully realised through effective governance, strategic planning and leadership that inspires confidence.

Though we are not endorsing any individual seeking office, the call for football’s custodians to embrace renewal, accountability and professionalism is valid.

The next chapter of SA football should be shaped not by personalities or political manoeuvring, but by a shared commitment to building a stronger game that consistently competes with the best on the African continent and on the world stage.