READER LETTER | Adams’ death a wake-up call

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Bafana Bafana's Jayden Adams in action during the Fifa World Cup match against Czechia at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18.

The passing of footballer Jayden Adams is a tragic loss for the country.

I know that Safa and PSL teams have medical staff to assist in keeping players fit. But they do not have wellness professionals to deal specifically with the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of the players.

The teams should include chaplains, psychologists and social workers.

Someone should take the time to ask players about their families and whether they are coping emotionally when they arrive at training.

We all experience traumatic events that require counselling and emotional support. I doubt players are always given the opportunity to talk through their struggles and frustrations.

When a player loses a parent or relative, how does he get help in his bereavement?

It should be common for sports clubs to have such wellness programmes, as is the case in state departments and companies.

May Adams’s soul rest in peace. — Andries Monyane, Vaal