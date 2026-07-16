READER LETTER | ANC uses portfolio as political reward

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It seems the ANC has decided, at some point, that the social development portfolio strictly belongs to the ANCWL choristers, who serve only as voting fodder for big men seeking power at the party’s conference.

The only ministers who served any meaningful purpose in this portfolio were Zola Skweyiya and Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi. They were serious people who understood the ministry’s role in a developmental state such as ours.

The controversial appointment of Dina Pule is completely insane, even by the ANC’s low standards. It was a recycling of a disgraced minister from 13 years ago to fill the shoes of another disgraced minister, Sisisi Tolashe.

It is painful to notice the ANC has come to use this critical department as a political reward rather than a hugely significant governance responsibility.

After concluding her swearing-in with “so help me God”, scandal-prone Pule will definitely need a lot of help from the Almighty to fulfill all those noble pledges. – Bushy Green, Kagiso.